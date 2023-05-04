Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Apex Legends

All you need to know about Apex Legends' Ballistic in one trailer

Season 17's new playable character seems like he can become many players' new main.

Respawn usually follows the same formula leading up to the start of a new season in Apex Legends. It starts with an animated short, then a so-called launch trailer teases what's to come before a gameplay trailer gives a quick overview of the upcoming inclusions and changes. The fourth video is usually a character trailer detailing the new contestant's abilities. Season 17's version mostly follows procedure.

I say mostly, because the narrator in Ballistic's character trailer is...less formal than we're used to, as his former butler is the one confirming that the older gentleman can carry three guns, overheat enemy weapons and finally: give his teammates unlimited ammo and faster reloads by activating his ultimate.

Apex Legends

