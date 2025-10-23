Gamereactor

All Women's Nations League matches this week: semi-finals and promotion play-offs

Women's Nations League continues this Friday and next Tuesday with semi-finals and promotion play-offs.

The final stage for Women's Nations League starts this week, with the semi-finals between Germany and France and Spain and Sweden. Unlike the men's competition, this is a two-legged round, which takes place at the same time as the league play-offs for Nations League A and B, starting Friday October 24 and Tuesday October 28.

Women's Nations League semi-final - Leg 1


  • Germany vs. France: Friday, October 24, 17:45 CEST, 16:45 BST

  • Spain vs. Sweden: Friday, October 24, 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST

Women's Nations League semi-final - Leg 2


  • France vs. Germany: Tuesday, October 28, TBD

  • Sweden vs. Spain: Tuesday, October 28, 19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT

League A/B play-off ties


  • Northern Ireland vs. Iceland: Friday, Oct 24, 20:00 CEST

  • Finland vs. Denmark: Friday, Oct 24, 18:00 CEST

  • Ireland vs. Belgium: Friday, Oct 24, 20:00 CEST

  • Czechia vs. Austria: Friday, Oct 24, 17:30 CEST

  • Denmark vs. Finland: Tuesday, Oct 28, 18.00 CET

  • Austria vs. Czechia: Tuesday, Oct 28, 18:00 CET

  • Iceland vs. Northern Ireland: Tuesday, Oct 28, 19:00 CET

  • Belgium vs. Ireland: Tuesday, Oct 28, 20:30 CET

League B/C play-off ties


  • Cyprus vs. Albania: Friday, Oct 24, 18:00 CEST

  • Kosovo vs. Türkiye: Friday, Oct 24 17:00 CEST

  • Albania vs. Cyprus: Tuesday, Oct 28, TBD

  • Türkiye vs. Kosovo: Tuesday, Oct 28, TBD

This is the second edition of Women's Nations League, where Spain will defend the title. The finals will also be two legged, taking place on November 28 and December 2, and there will also be third place match.

Manuel Boutureira / Shutterstock

