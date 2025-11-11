All Women's Champions League matches this week: Times and how to watch them
Lyon vs. Wolfsburg, Bayern vs. Arsenal, and Atlético vs. Juventus, highlight round 3.
Matchday 3 out of 6 of the Women's Champions League - league phase takes place this week, with highlights that include Real Madrid vs. Paris FC, Lyon vs. Wolfsburg on Tuesday; Bayern vs. Arsenal, Atlético vs. Juventus, and Manchester United vs. PSG on Wednesday.
As always, you can follow all Women's Champions League matches live on Disney+. The competition takes the formula of the league phase, with only the top four teams qualifying for quarter-finals, and tames between 5-12 getting to play a play-off. These are all the games you can watch this week:
Tuesday, 11 November
- Roma vs Vålerenga (18:45 CET)
- OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg (21:00 CET)
- Real Madrid vs Paris FC (21:00 CET)
- St. Pölten vs Chelsea (21:00 CET)
Wednesday, 12 November
- Bayern München vs Arsenal (18:45 CET)
- Barcelona vs OH Leuven (18:45 CET)
- Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00 CET)
- Atlético de Madrid vs Juventus (21:00 CET)
- Benfica vs Twente (21:00 CET)
The next matchday will be this month, November 19-20, and the league phase will end in December (9-10 and 17). Knockout stage play-offs take place in February, quarter-finals in April 2026 and the final will take place in Oslo this year on May 24. Who do you think will win Women's Champions League this year?