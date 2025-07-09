All Wimbledon semi-finalists in men's and women's singles and when do they play

HQ

The men's and women's singles Wimbledon semi-finals are decided. On Thursday afternoon, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner defeated their rivals: the Italian, World No. 1, defeated Ben Shelton in straight sets, and the Serbian, with some difficulties, beat Flavio Cobolli 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. This is the 14th Wimbledon semi-final for Djokovic, who aims to lift his Grand Slam No. 25 and 100th ATP title aged 38.

Before that, however, both will face each other at semi-finals, as it happened at Roland Garros a month ago. In that match, Sinner won in straight sets, but Djokovic didn't make it easy for the World No. 1.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz, aiming for a treble at Wimbledon after winning in 2022 and 2023, will face World No. 5 Taylor Fritz. Both semi-finals will take place on Friday, July 11, but the time has not been decided yet. The final would then follow on Sunday July 13. Do you expect another Alcaraz-Sinner final?

Women's singles semi-finals times on Thursday July 10

What we already know are the times for the single's semi-finals. They will all take place on Thursday, July 10. First, the match between Aryna Sabalenka and American player Amanda Anisimova, World No. 12, at 13:30 BST, 14:30 CEST.

Then, Swiss player Belinda Bencic, World No. 35, will face World No. 4 Iga Swiatek. One of the biggest surprises of the tournament, Bencic, 28 years old, upset Mirra Andreeva in straight sets in the tie-breaks, reaching Wimbledon's semis for the first time. That match will start not earlier than 14:40 BST, 15:40 CEST.