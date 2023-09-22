All upcoming Forza Motorsport tracks will be available for free

HQ

In previous Forza titles, just as in most racing games honestly, new DLC content has traditionally just been added to the game as content dumps. New cars, new tracks and/or cosmetic items.

For Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 wants to do things differently and says new cars will be added in a different way and actually make sense as they will be incorporated to the Career Mode in a way that makes it feel like it was always there. Creative Director Chris Esaki explains the idea in an interview with IGN:

"So when all of this new content comes into the game, it's not just, 'Oh, there's just a bunch of cars and we don't know what to do with 'em; have fun with them,' which is kind of how we've released them in the past. Like, new cars are cool; go into free play, go into multiplayer, and have fun with them, right?

We have the opportunity now, with this more agile technology foundation that we have, to put a car into the game or put a track into the game and quickly put that across every surface area in the experience. So a car comes into the game and now it's actually where it would be appropriate. It's in a new career mode event that wasn't there before, on day one. Or a whole new event that didn't exist before at all. So, the same thing with tracks, and it just starts to shift and evolve this content so it always feels fresh every time there's new content in the game.

If you've played it on day one, it's going to be different 30 days later, or 60 days later. A year from now, it probably looks nothing like day one content. And so it just has this feeling of freshness all across the surface area of the game."

While this certainly sounds very good, Esaki also had another message for the racing community that we are sure everyone will appreciate a lot:

"We certainly don't want to split the Forza Motorsport community up, especially multiplayer. So all of the tracks right now for the foreseeable future, they're all coming to the game for free. So that's going to be enjoyed by everyone."

Turn 10 recently revealed what kind of performance we can expect from Forza Motorsport, which includes a mode for 60FPS with in-race ray-tracing and dynamic 4K. We also have a ton of new screenshots for your viewing pleasure over here. Forza Motorsport launches on October 10 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, but you can get a five-day head start if you book the Premium edition.