When does Champions League returns in 2026 and dates for all knockout rounds and the final

UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season returns at the end of January, with the last games of the league phase still to be played, and the knockout phase play-offs shortly after even before the traditional knockout stages.

Beyond the actual game dates, remember the draws: the knockout phase play-offs will be made right after the league phase ends, on January 30; and the draw for the round of 16 onwards will be made on February 27.

It will be a busy calendar leading up to the final in Budapest, on May 30, 2026, with two matchdays per month. Here are the 2026 Champions League dates you need to know:

Champions League dates in 2026



Matchday 7 of the league phase: January 20/21



Matchday 8 of the league phase: January 28



Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026



Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026



Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026



Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026



Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)



