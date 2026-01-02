Sports
When does Champions League returns in 2026 and dates for all knockout rounds and the final
These are the dates you need to know if you want to follow UEFA Champions League in 2026.
HQ
UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season returns at the end of January, with the last games of the league phase still to be played, and the knockout phase play-offs shortly after even before the traditional knockout stages.
Beyond the actual game dates, remember the draws: the knockout phase play-offs will be made right after the league phase ends, on January 30; and the draw for the round of 16 onwards will be made on February 27.
It will be a busy calendar leading up to the final in Budapest, on May 30, 2026, with two matchdays per month. Here are the 2026 Champions League dates you need to know:
Champions League dates in 2026
- Matchday 7 of the league phase: January 20/21
- Matchday 8 of the league phase: January 28
- Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026
- Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026
- Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026
- Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026
- Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)
Are you following any team at UEFA Champions League 2025/26?