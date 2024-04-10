All Top Spin 2K25 modes introduced in new trailer

HQ

Many people have been missing a high-end and realistic tennis game for over ten years, but at the end of this month it is finally time with Top Spin 2K25. With only two weeks left until the premiere, 2K Games has now presented its career mode, and writes in the press release:

"MyCAREER presents players with the opportunity to create their own custom MyPLAYER and rise through the Men's or Women's Tour rankings by competing in a series of small to large tournaments, including all four Grand Slam tournaments, while chasing the World #1 ranking.

In addition to customizing their MyPLAYER and demonstrating the skills they've developed, players will also need to engage in a bit of athlete management in MYCAREER, as they decide which events to play and skip, and manage fatigue and energy levels."

You can also use your created player online to play against human players, but there's also a pro mode if you prefer. All with extra gameplay depth in the form of points you can then use to unlock things.

On top of this, there's Exhibition which are regular matches in singles or doubles that can be played both locally and online as well as ranked with matchmaking. To this we also have The Top Spin Academy, which is a training mode where John McEnroe himself guides us through the game and the sport.

Check out the new trailer below, where this and much more is clearly demonstrated. April 26 is the release date for PC, PlayStation and Xbox - but if you pay extra for the more expensive editions, you get three days of Early Access.