All three Pilotwings soundtracks are now available on Nintendo Music

Nintendo Switch Online members are in for a dose of pure chill and top-tier lounge vibes.

It's time for some serious chill and lounge tunes for all you Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Nintendo has had the good taste to add all three Pilotwings soundtracks to its music service. This means you can now enjoy the music from Pilotwings (21 tracks, 19 minutes), Pilotwings 64 (30 tracks, 46 minutes), and Pilotwings Resort (24 tracks, 36 minutes) anytime, anywhere.

While many of the tracks are short—originally designed to loop—thankfully you can adjust this in the app. The default setting plays tracks twice, but, as you may know, you can use the "extend to" function to make them last 15, 30, or even 60 minutes.

So, are you a Nintendo Music user? And which of the Pilotwings soundtracks holds the closest place in your heart?

