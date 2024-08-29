All things Alien with Sigourney Weaver

HQ

Hugely successful across a range of genres and franchises, actress Sigourney Weaver will be receiving a much-deserved Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at this year's Venice Film Festival.

But of course, where she really broke out was in the role of Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise, and she's taken a fond look back at the sci-fi titan in wake of the award.

Weaver said: "It's very exciting. From the first time I went to Venice, it has been a very meaningful festival to me. It is my favorite festival. I think it's the festival that champions the art of making film, perhaps more so than the business of making film. When I first went there in '86 with Aliens and with Jim Cameron and [writer] David Gila, the film was so wonderfully received.

"I have to say, having given this same award to Paul Schrader two years ago, I feel very honored, because I always thought of it this as an award for filmmakers, wonderful filmmakers, so I couldn't be happier. And to receive the prize in the same year as Peter Weir is also special [the two worked together on 1982 film The Year of Living Dangerously]. To be tapped on the shoulder by these guys is really like jet fuel for the next 20 years, or whatever it will be, of my career."

As for how she came to be involved with Alien, Weaver said: "I had come from off of Broadway. So to me, this was an "off of Broadway" project. It was dark, unique, very original, very physically arresting. As soon as I saw the designs, when I met Ridley Scott and he showed me these [H.R.] Giger and Carlo Rambaldi designs, I realized I'd never seen anything like it before, so that really intrigued me. But I don't think any of us could have anticipated that it would continue to entertain people in the way it has.

"What I remember most is Ridley and [director of photography] Derek Vanlint being very innovative in how they linked us all up in these tiny spaces. But I felt like a member of the crew the entire time — I'm glad I didn't see it as a huge breakthrough opportunity. I always just looked for great stories and wanted to be a part of them, and that's been my compass, rather than thinking about all the other aspects of the business."

Weaver went on to discuss what drew her to the character of Ripley: "What I love about it, which I think endures, is that the character of Ripley is almost an everyman character [most of the characters were written as unisex so they could be played by male or female actors]. That freed me up from ever having to act like a girl, or dress like a girl. That was very astute of the writers. At a certain point you even forget that it's a woman. You just know it's Ripley and you're hoping she survives.

"On Alien, I felt that Ripley was improvising her way through this situation. And I think the most important decision I probably made was becoming good buddies with [co-star] Ian Holm. I remember saying to him very early on, "Gosh, do you think Ripley thinks what she's doing is the right thing?" And he said, "Oh, I do absolutely." I said, "I don't. I don't think she knows." So the whole time, I'm hoping I'm doing the right thing. I have no certainty about it, which puts your character into kind of a free fall that I think was very helpful for me.

"I feel like she's never far away from me, but on the other hand I have yet to read a script that said "you have got to do this." So for me, she is in this other dimension, safe from the Alien for the time being. I don't really think about it, but you know, it's not completely impossible, and certainly a lot of good filmmakers are inspired by the material.

"How much does the public really need or want another Ripley movie? I don't really sit around and think about it, but if it came up, I would consider it. It has come up a bunch of times, but I'm also busy doing other things. Ripley has earned her rest."

Well, there you have it (thanks, Deadline). What's your favourite film in the Alien franchise, and would you like to see Ripley make a return?