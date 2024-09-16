All the winners from this year's Emmy Awards

Another year means another Emmy Awards, celebrating all of the best offerings brought to our eyes on the small screen. Shogun had a huge win in the pre-ceremony awards, but lets see how it stacked up on the night.
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner: Hacks
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner: Shogun
Outstanding Animated Program
Winner: Blue Eye Samurai
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner: Quiz Lady
Outstanding Talk Series
Winner: The Daily Show
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Winner: The Traitors
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: Steven Zaillian (Ripley)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Winner: Christopher Storer (The Bear)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner: Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Winner: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Winner: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Winner: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Winner: Anna Sawai (Shogun)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: Lamorne Morris (Fargo)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Néstor Carbonell (Shogun)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Winner: Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Winner: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner: Will Smith (Slow Horses)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Winner: Alex Edelman (Alex Edelman: Just for Us)
And that's everything! The big winners are, as expected The Bear and Shogun, but Baby Reindeer and Hacks also had impressive showings. Well, until next year, when we'll hopefully have a whole new batch of excellent shows to celebrate.