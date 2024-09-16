All the winners from this year's Emmy Awards

HQ

Another year means another Emmy Awards, celebrating all of the best offerings brought to our eyes on the small screen. Shogun had a huge win in the pre-ceremony awards, but lets see how it stacked up on the night.

Overall:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Winner: Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Comedy Series

Winner: Hacks

Outstanding Drama Series

Winner: Shogun

Outstanding Animated Program

Winner: Blue Eye Samurai

Outstanding Television Movie

Winner: Quiz Lady

Outstanding Talk Series

Winner: The Daily Show

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Winner: The Traitors

Directing:

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Winner: Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun)

Acting:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Winner: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Winner: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Winner: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Winner: Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Néstor Carbonell (Shogun)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Writing:

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Winner: Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Winner: Will Smith (Slow Horses)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Winner: Alex Edelman (Alex Edelman: Just for Us)

And that's everything! The big winners are, as expected The Bear and Shogun, but Baby Reindeer and Hacks also had impressive showings. Well, until next year, when we'll hopefully have a whole new batch of excellent shows to celebrate.