All the winners from The Game Awards

Alan Wake 2 won many prizes, but Baldur's Gate III took home the biggest one.

This year's The Game Awards wasn't just filled with exciting reveals and announcements like Arkane Lyon making Marvel's Blade, God of War: Ragnarök's Valhalla DLC and Baldur's Gate III releasing on Xbox Series. The main purpose of the show is to celebrate the year that has gone, so awards were also given out. Here are all the winners from The Game Awards 2023:

Game of the Year


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Resident Evil 4

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • Lies of P

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score/Music


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Dead Space Remake

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance


  • Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

  • Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion

  • Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

  • Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate III

  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact


  • A Space For The Unbound

  • Chants of Sennaar

  • Goodbye Volcano High

  • Tchia

  • Terra Nil

  • Venba

Best Ongoing Game


  • Apex Legends

  • Cyberpunk 2077

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Fortnite

  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game


  • Cocoon

  • Dave the Diver

  • Dredge

  • Sea of Stars

  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game


  • Cocoon

  • Dredge

  • Pizza Tower

  • Venba

  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game


  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

  • Honkai: Star Rail

  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure

  • Monster Hunter Now

  • Terra Nil

Best Community Support


  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion

  • Destiny 2

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • No Man's Sky

Best VR/AR Game


  • Gran Turismo 7

  • Humanity

  • Horizon Call of the Mountain

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Synapse

Innovation in Accessibility


  • Diablo IV

  • Forza Motorsport

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Mortal Kombat 1

  • Street Fighter 6

Best Action Game


  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

  • Dead Island 2

  • Ghostrunner 2

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • Remnant II

Best Action/Adventure Game


  • Alan Wake 2

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  • Resident Evil 4

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG


  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Lies of P

  • Sea of Stars

  • Starfield

Best Fighting Game


  • God of Rock

  • Mortal Kombat 1

  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

  • Pocket Bravery

  • Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game


  • Disney Illusion Island

  • Party Animals

  • Pikmin 4

  • Sonic Superstars

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sports/Racing Game


  • EA Sports FC 24

  • F1 23

  • Forza Motorsport

  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

  • The Crew Motorfest

Best SIM/Strategy Game


  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

  • Cities: Skylines II

  • Company of Heroes 3

  • Fire Emblem Engage

  • Pikmin 4

Best Multiplayer Game


  • Baldur's Gate III

  • Diablo IV

  • Party Animals

  • Street Fighter 6

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Content Creator of the Year


  • IronMouse

  • PeopleMakeGames

  • Quackity

  • Spreen

  • SypherPK

Best Esports Athlete


  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

  • Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

  • Max "Demon1" Mazanov

  • Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez

  • Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk

  • Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen

Best Esports Coach


  • Christine "potter" Chi

  • Danny "zonic" Sorensen

  • Jordan "Gunba" Graham

  • Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam

  • Yoon "Homme" Sung-young

Best Esports Event


  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship

  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

  • EVO 2023

  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

  • Valorant Champions 2023

Best Esports Game


  • Counter-Strike 2

  • Dota 2

  • League of Legends

  • PUBG Mobile

  • Valorant

Best Esports Team


  • Evil Geniuses

  • Fnatic

  • Gaimin

  • JD Gaming

  • Team Vitality

Most Anticipated Game


  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

  • Hades II

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

  • Star Wars Outlaws

  • Tekken 8

Best Adaptation


  • Castlevania: Nocturne

  • Gran Turismo

  • The Last of Us

  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Twisted Metal

Which games deserved their win the most and which ones got snubbed?

All the winners from The Game Awards


