This year's The Game Awards wasn't just filled with exciting reveals and announcements like Arkane Lyon making Marvel's Blade, God of War: Ragnarök's Valhalla DLC and Baldur's Gate III releasing on Xbox Series. The main purpose of the show is to celebrate the year that has gone, so awards were also given out. Here are all the winners from The Game Awards 2023:
Game of the Year
Best Game Direction
Best Narrative
Best Art Direction
Best Score/Music
Best Audio Design
Best Performance
Games for Impact
Best Ongoing Game
Best Indie Game
Best Debut Indie Game
Best Mobile Game
Best Community Support
Best VR/AR Game
Innovation in Accessibility
Best Action Game
Best Action/Adventure Game
Best RPG
Best Fighting Game
Best Family Game
Best Sports/Racing Game
Best SIM/Strategy Game
Best Multiplayer Game
Content Creator of the Year
Best Esports Athlete
Best Esports Coach
Best Esports Event
Best Esports Game
Best Esports Team
Most Anticipated Game
Best Adaptation
Which games deserved their win the most and which ones got snubbed?