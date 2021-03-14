All the videogame TV shows currently in the works

You're watching Advertisements

There are currently a lot (like... a lot) of videogame TV shows in the works across various networks. Netflix seems to be leading the charge right now with plans to bring a lot of beloved franchises to life in either a live-action or an animated form, but there are also a few other big name productions elsewhere. To keep you up to date with all the videogame TV series currently announced or in production, we've put together this handy article.

DOTA: Dragon's Blood - March 25

To kick off the list is the upcoming anime production set in the DOTA universe. DOTA: Dragon's Blood is a show that tells the story of the Dragon Knight Davion, as he becomes wrapped up in events much larger than himself after encountering the monstrously large and ancient Eldwurm. This series is set for a March 25 release date and you can check out the trailer for the show below.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness - Summer 2021

Angry Birds is one of the most successful examples of videogame franchises adapted into movies and TV shows, and this summer it intends to continue that hot streak by delivering the Netflix show Angry Birds: Summer Madness. This show, of course, is tailored to younger audiences, and focuses on tweenage birds Red, Bomb and Chuck attending summer camp under the guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. With 40 11-minute episodes scheduled, there is a lot of madness currently planned.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and Resident Evil - 2021 and TBA

There are currently two Resident Evil projects in the works at Netflix, Resident Evil is a live-action series set apart from the games that focuses on the daughters of villain Albert Wesker. The second is an animated production called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness that seems to be based on protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield from the games. Infinite Darkness is set to launch sometime in 2021, whereas Resident Evil has a 2022 window currently attached.

Sonic Prime - 2022

The famed blue hedgehog Sonic has had countless TV shows based on him over the years, but the most recently announced is the 3D-animated project Sonic Prime, set for 2022. This show will be a Netflix original when it has finished production and will be tailored for younger audiences, but unfortunately it won't see Roger Craig Smith return to voice the cocky speedster.

Halo - 2022

We've watched eagerly as more and more news came out about this show over the past few months, and even though it's still quite a while until it's 2022 release date, we can't wait to see Pablo Schrieber's Master Chief take the space-age fight to the Covenant. The show will air on Paramount+ and has already started filming, so get ready for an action-packed trailer hopefully later this year.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - 2022

Before Cyberpunk 2077 released and all hell broke loose, Netflix shared a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an animated show based on the game, set to release in 2022. We haven't heard all that much about the show since, and aside from knowing it shares only the same setting as the game, we know very little about how it fits into the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

Assassin's Creed - TBA

Back in October 2020, Ubisoft and Netflix made a deal to bring a whole bunch of the publisher's IPs to life through either live-action or animated productions, and amid the list of projects was a live-action Assassin's Creed show. Not much is known about this right now, except of the fact that it has a 2022/2023 release window.

The Cuphead Show - TBA

Studio MDHR's challenging run and gun title Cuphead announced its Netflix production The Cuphead Show in 2019, and even with a 2021 release window attached, we still haven't seen a trailer or heard a whole lot more from the project since then. When it does finally land, the animated show is expected to focus on Cuphead and Mugman, as the pair get up to all sorts of trouble in the 1930s-inspired world.

Tomb Raider - TBA

Lara Croft isn't exactly unfamiliar with being on the big screen, but the Tomb Raider TV series in the works at Netflix is only the iconic explorer's second outing in an animated show. At the moment, we don't know the synopsis of what this project will be about or its release window, but if history is anything to go by, Miss Croft will likely be diving headfirst into some ancient, dangerous structures in search of priceless artifacts.

Splinter Cell - TBA

The gaming community has been hungering for another adventure with Sam Fisher for a while now, and even though it doesn't seem like we'll be getting a new game anytime soon, we can look forward to the Splinter Cell animated series that has a 2021/2022 release window.The show has claimed to have already landed a two-season 16-episode deal, so plenty of action seems planned for the future.

Devil May Cry - TBA

The animated Devil May Cry series was first unveiled back in 2018, and even though very little about the show has been detailed a few years down the line, we do know that Adi Shankar (Castlevania) is set to produce it and that it will be coming to Netflix. No word on when the series will land has been noted, but we do know that it will be part of Shankar's self-titled 'bootleg universe.'

Final Fantasy - TBA

While the majority of videogame adaptations are animated, the upcoming Final Fantasy TV series is planned to be a live-action production. The show has Hivemind, the studio producing The Witcher TV series attached as a co-producer, meaning we should be in for a pretty solid representation of the game when it does eventually land, even though we don't know when that will be.

Brothers in Arms - TBA

Early in 2020, it was reported that a Brothers in Arms TV show was in the works, with Gearbox attached to it. The show is set to be centred on the real, classified-up-until-recently events from World War II, and will not only feature figures from both sides of the war, but will be focussed on eight soldiers who have to rescue their colonel from Axis powers. No word on a release window, or even when the show will start filming has been mentioned as of yet.

Fallout - TBA

Amazon has taken on the mantle of producing a TV series-adaptation of Bethesda Softworks' iconic franchise Fallout. The show has been out in the wild for quite some time now, but we still have very little information about the plot synopsis, release window, casting or if it will be a live-action or animated project. Either way, with such a massively popular name, this show has to be pretty great to live up to expectations.

The Last of Us - TBA

When it was first announced that The Last of Us was being adapted into a TV series, the gaming community went into a flurry of casting speculation. Today, we know that Pedro Pascal (Wonder Woman 1984, The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) will be taking on the roles of Joel and Ellie, but we are still very much in the dark about release windows or when it will start filming.

With so much planned and only a very small portion with release dates, the future is looking very bright for TV show videogame adaptations. Be sure to check back soon, when we look over all the videogame movies currently in the works.