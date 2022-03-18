All the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe cups revealed

Today is a big day for all fans of colourful kart racing as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets expanded with eight new tracks divided into two cups, four in each. But as you might remember, these are actually only the first of a total of 48 new tracks (delivered in six waves) coming to the game in the Booster Course Pack, with the last ones arriving late 2023.
As people now have got the Booster Course Pack, they have also discovered that it reveals the names of all the new cups coming to the game, and here they are:
All tracks included in these new cups are new versions from previously released Mario Kart games.
Thanks GamingBolt