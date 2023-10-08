All the Light We Cannot See trailer paints a grim picture of wartime Europe

HQ

While October has only just started, Netflix is already preparing its subscribers for what it intends to bring to the table in the month of November. Kicking off the coming month will be the latest adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See, with this being a film that is set in wartime Europe and follows a blind French girl and her reclusive uncle and that of a teenager enlisted into Hitler's regime to repair radios. The film will explore the connection that these individuals ultimately forge and will see the trio portrayed by Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hoffman, and Mark Ruffalo.

Set to make its debut on Netflix on November 2, 2023, the film will also see Hugh Laurie starring and will seemingly be quite a dramatic and emotional tale that paints a very detailed picture of what life was like during the Second World War.

Check out the new trailer for All the Light We Cannot See below ahead of the film's release next month.