All the essentials of Tales of Crestoria shown in a single trailer

With almost no news about Tales of Arise since the Summer of 2019, all eyes are new on Tales of Crestoria, the next entry in the series, coming to mobile phones in less than two months. Probably a less known game, but Bandai Namco has you covered with the comprehensive Final Trailer.

Tales of Crestoria tells a story about two young sinners in a world where implants in citizens called "vision orbs" act like 1984's Big Brother. Kanata, son a local leader, and Misella, an orphan hosted by him, become "transgressors" and will be forced to run, hide and fight.

The trailer introduces the main characters and also the supporting cast, along with their special abilities and weapons. The last part of the video introduces "Howling for Honey", the main theme of the game by the Japanese band Gesu no Kiwami Otome over an animation by Wit Studio. There are short snippets of gameplay in between.

While Tales of Crestoria is releasing worldwide in early June, Bandai Namco y celebrating an open beta trial in May to test the English version of the game.