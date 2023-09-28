All the details about Stardew Valley update 1.6

HQ

Eric Barone, better known as ConcernedApe, has always been a tight-lipped figure when it comes to sharing new details about his current work on Stardew Valley and his next title, Haunted Chocolatier. Despite this, he has always had good direct communication with fans on Twitter, and some time ago reported that he was taking a break from Chocolatier development to get involved in a new Stardew Valley update, 1.6.

Although we already knew that it won't be as big as 1.5 (which among many other things incorporated a new zone in the Ginger Islands), this 1.6 update looks very promising, and now the developer has shared on X an image with the new features that will be added to the game.

As you can see in the picture, the most important features would be that new type of farm, a big new festival and two "mini-festivals". These are features that the community has been asking for a long time, so we're glad to see them coming to the game. There will also be new accessories, expanded 8-player multiplayer (on the PC version), a new tool quality level and new crafting items and recipes. And, as always, all this content will be free for all players.

The only catch is that he has not yet given a release date for this 1.6 patch, but as long as Barone is still directly involved in its creation, we don't mind waiting.