All teams still in position to qualify at EuroBasket 2025 during final matchday

HQ

EuroBasket 2025 reaches the final day of the group stage, with many things still to decide, at least in groups A, B and C. Surprising results from the first four matchdays means that there are still eight nations in position to qualify at the last moment, and only four places left.

The EuroBasket round of 16 will take place on Saturday, September 6 (round of 16). Who will be there? These are the teams qualified as of the morning of Wednesday September 3:



Group A: Latvia, Serbia, Turkey



Group B: Finland, Germany, Lithuania



Group C: Greece, Italy



Group D: Poland, France, Israel, Slovenia



Group D is decided: Belgium and Iceland have been eliminated. In Group A, Czechia was the first team eliminated. Estonia and Portugal face each other at 13:45 CET, so the winner of the match will qualify.

In Group B, things don't look too good for Great Britain, they would need a miracle (winning with 33 points of more and only if Lithuania beats Sweden). Sweden would also need a miracle: they would need Great Britain to win, too. If Montenegro wins Great Britain, at 12:30 CET, they would qualify.

Groups C is the most open, with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Spain fighting for qualification. Two will pass and the other will also be eliminated, like host nation Cyprus. Spain would qualify if they defeat Greece on Thursday (which seems unlikely, given their track record), or expecting that Georgia defeats Bosnia.

EuroBasket matchday 5:

Wednesday, September 3



Montenegro vs. Great Britain: 12:30 CET



Estonia vs. Portugal: 13:45 CET



Lithuania vs. Sweden: 15:30 CET



Czech Republic vs. Latvia: 17:00 CET



Finland vs. Germany: 19:30 CET



Turkey vs. Serbia: 20:15 CET



Thursday, September 4



Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Georgia: 14:00 CET



France vs. Iceland: 14:00 CET



Israel vs. Slovenia: 17:00 CET



Italy vs. Cyprus: 17:15 CET



Spain vs. Greece: 20:30 CET



Poland vs. Belgium: 20:30

