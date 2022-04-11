All Stranger Things: Season 4 episodes are over an hour

HQ

It's been three years since the release of Stranger Things: Season 3, and the expectations of the fourth season are sky-high. Season four is nine episodes long with the first bunch coming on May 27, and the last episodes premiering on July 1.

And it seems like they will be epic, and something completely different than previous seasons. Speaking to Deadline, the series co-creator Matt Duffer explains:

"I don't think we have an episode clocking in under an hour - even in Season 1 there were episodes that were like 35 minutes. You kind of forget that. This season, they're very long, so I think it's almost double the length of any season. So that's one reason it's taken so long. It does have this sort of epic quality to it. It's a different feel, for sure."

Our hype-o-meter is rising even further here at the Gamereactor office, but what do you think about the prospects of an epic fourth season of Stranger Things?