All Steam Decks are out of stock in the US, Valve expects Steam Deck OLED shortages in other regions

Curse you, memory and storage shortages, curse you! Already, we're beginning to see the very real effects on consumers for the AI market's rampant need for more RAM. The price of your average DDR5 stick has shot up, and while we've feared gaming hardware shortages, too, they have now finally arrived.

As Geoff Keighley posted on Twitter/X, the Valve Steam Deck is currently out of stock across the board in the US. Checking the UK version of Steam, we can confirm you can buy whatever model you like as of the time of writing, whether it be OLED or LCD. However, this could change soon, as Valve believes there will be stock shortages in more regions.

Keighley mentions as per Valve that the company expects the Steam Deck OLED to pop out of stock intermittently in more regions. We don't know what these regions are, but if you've been twiddling your thumbs, waiting to get a Steam Deck, now might be the chance to grab one. Unless of course you live in the US, in which case you'll just have to wait until the Steam Deck pops back in stock.