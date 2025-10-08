All Shanghai Masters quarter-finalists and times confirmed for Thursday What do you think of Shanghai Masters' final 8?

HQ The Shanghai Masters is reaching its conclusion. The penultimate Masters 1000 of the season has just completed the round of 15: Learner Tien, Lorenzo Musetti, Nuno Borges and Jiri Lehecka were the last ones to fall today, and the last eight of the competition already knows who they will face and when. Shanghai Masters quarter-finals (men's singles) Thursday, October 9:

Holger Rune vs. Valentin Vacherot: 09:00 CET



Zizou Bergs vs. Novak Djokovic: 12:30 CET

Friday, October 10:

Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex de Miñaur: TBD



Arthur Rinderknech vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime: TBD

Semi-finals will follow on Saturday and the final on Sunday. Who do you think will win Shanghai Masters 2025? ATP Tour