All reunited at last to make the worst decisions... together: The Mighty Nein premiere trailer on Prime Video

This summer we finally got our first look at The Mighty Nein, an animated series that's been in production for a couple of years by Prime Video, and comes from the same artists who gave us The Legend of Vox Machina. The Mighty Nein follows a group of seven (so not nine?) misfit and deeply emotionally charged individuals who, through the vagaries of fate, become a group of adventurers and, eventually, the last hope to save the world of Exandria.

The Mighty Nein is the name of the second Dungeons & Dragons campaign played by Critical Role, although its members already explained a few days ago that the animated series would have a different narrative with respect to the game table streams, and also that it would be bigger and more ambitious than The Legend of Vox Machina. Looking at the trailer below, we can only agree. What do you think?

The Mighty Nein arrives on Prime Video on 19 November worldwide.