All Quiet on the Western Front won big at the BAFTA Film awards

While it isn't on the same level as the Oscars, the BAFTA Film awards is one of the year's biggest awards ceremonies in the film industry. The show, which took place last night saw a whole array of films and individuals being nominated, and while the big winner of the night was All Quiet on the Western Front with seven total awards, you can see the full list of nominees and winners below with winners highlighted in bold.

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell - All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro - Living

Colm Bairéad - The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said

Samuel D Hunter - The Whale

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Best Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward - Empire of Light

Best Film not in the English language:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best Casting:

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best Editing:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director, or producer:

Aftersun - Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

Blue Jean - Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

Electric Malady - Marie Lidén (director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande - Katy Brand (writer)

Rebellion - Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (directors)

Best Animated Film:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Original Screenplay:

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Special Visual Effects:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Documentary:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best Original Score:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Sound:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

The BAFTA Fellowship:

Sandy Powell

Best British Short Film:

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Best British Short Animation:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Outstanding British Film:

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best Production Design:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Director:

Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field - Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King

Best Makeup and Hair:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

The Whale

EE Rising Star Award:

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Best Actor:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Film:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár