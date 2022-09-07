All Quiet on the Western Front shown in stunning trailer

HQ

There are quite the few really, really great World War II movies to choose from, but not even nearly enough based on World War I. This might be about to change though and during the last decade, films like Beneath Hill 60, War Horse, They Shall Not Grow Old and 1917 have been released.

And in October it's time for another one, this time on Netflix. It's called All Quiet on the Western Front, which is based on one of the best war novels ever written, created by the German author Erich Maria Remarque. It has been filmed before, but never as a big-budget project, and all actors are speaking German to keep the authenticity.

If the first trailer is anything to go by, we're in for a movie that looks like it could be just as hard to watch as Saving Private Ryan once was, and a stark reminder of how awful war really is.

All Quiet on the Western Front premieres on Netflix on October 28. Don't miss this one.