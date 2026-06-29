All Polestar sales are banned in the US from 2027

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The U.S The Bureau of Industry and Security recently unveiled the "Connected Vehicle Rule", and new ruling that restrict the sale of new cars, that use both hardware and software linked to either China or Russia.

Polestar is owned by Chinese Geely, and both the 2, 4 and new 5 are all built in China, and therefore it seems that Polestar will be restricted from selling any cars in the US from the 2027 model year and onwards.

"These transactions pose national security risks, as companies from these countries may be compelled to share data or allow remote access to connected vehicles in the United States," the bureau states.

Polestar will sell existing stock, and will support existing buyers. US sales account for just 6% of overall Polestar sales.

"The automotive industry is entering a new phase, based on regional dynamics. Our strategy reflects that, with Europe being our largest growth engine and our plan to manufacture Polestar 7 in Europe," said Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO.

This will most certainly also hit other manufacturers operating in the US.