All PlayStation 4 trophies was listed as PlayStation 3 yesterday

HQ

There have been literally a ton of rumours lately claiming that Sony is currently working on an Xbox Game Pass contender, which will be a multi-layered PlayStation Plus subscription. One of the main draws if you get the more expensive version, is that you will get access to older games from previous PlayStation generations.

This has since then been confirmed by the Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, while Sony themselves has tried to get rid of pre-paid PlayStation Plus cards from retailers, in a move that some has interpreted as a preparation for the new subscription. Recently, PlayStation 3 games also briefly showed up on PlayStation 5, indicating that older games might indeed be getting backwards compatibility support.

Now we've got another possible sign that the rumours are all true via VGC. They noticed that all PlayStation 4 trophies yesterday were wiped out and replaced with PlayStation 3 ones, both on the console and in the app. While this was quickly sorted out, it adds to the pile of evidence of Sony actually launching a new PlayStation Plus with older games included.

How interested would you be in paying more for PlayStation Plus to get access to PlayStation titles older than PlayStation 4?