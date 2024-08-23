All paths end with Vyse, Valorant's new agent

HQ

Shown off in a new cinematic trailer, Valorant's latest agent Vyse is a hyper-intelligent, metal-manipulating Sentinel who seeks to control foes' movements through prediction and entrapment.

Coming as part of Valorant Episode 9 - Collision, Vyse is as brutally effective as she is elegant, weaving gardens of silver thorns and roses around the map to incapacitate her foes.

Vyse has a suite of interesting abilities, including blinding traps, huge AoE binding traps, movement-triggered walls which separate the enemy team, and an ultimate that temporarily disables the primary weapons of all nearby enemies - an extremely powerful ultimate that can swing the outcome of an entire teamfight by itself.