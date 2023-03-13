Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

All Oscars winners in 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once took home 7 awards, while All Quiet on the Western Front "got second place" with 4.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The 2023 Oscars are now done, and all of the iconic statues have found their owners. Or, you could almost say owner - singular - as Everything Everywhere All at Once won 7 of the 9 awards it was nominated for, including best picture.

Generally, there were few surprises tonight, as Brendan Fraser won another awards for his astounding performance in The Whale, Avatar: The Way of Water took home the one for best visual effects and All Quiet on the Western Front got more than best international feature film.

Here's the entire list with the winners underlined:

Best Picture


  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Tár

  • Elvis

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Women Talking

Best Director


  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

  • Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Todd Field for Tár

  • Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Leading Role


  • Brendan Fraser in The Whale

  • Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Austin Butler in Elvis

  • Paul Mescal in Aftersun

  • Bill Nighy in Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role


  • Cate Blanchett in Tár

  • Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Ana de Armas in Blonde

  • Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

  • Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

  • Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Supporting Role


  • Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Hong Chau in The Whale

  • Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay


  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay


  • Women Talking

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Living

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design


  • Babylon

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography


  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Empire of Light

  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

  • Elvis

  • Tár

Best Film Editing


  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Elvis

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Tár

Best Makeup and Hairstyling


  • The Whale

  • Elvis

  • The Batman

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Costume Design


  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

  • Babylon

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound


  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

Best Visual Effects


  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • The Batman

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Score


  • Babylon

  • The Fabelmans

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song


  • "Naatu Naatu" in RRR

  • "Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • "Hold My Hand" in Top Gun: Maverick

  • "Ciao Papa" in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • "Applause" in Tell It Like a Woman

  • "This Is a Life" in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Feature Film


  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • Turning Red

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • The Sea Beast

Best Documentary Feature


  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • All That Breathes

  • Fire of Love

  • Navalny

  • A House Made of Splinters

Best International Feature Film


  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Argentina, 1985

  • Close

  • The Quiet Girl

  • EO

Best Animated Short Film


  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

  • The Flying Sailor

  • My Year of Dicks

  • Ice Merchants

  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short Subject


  • The Elephant Whisperers

  • 38 at the Garden

  • How Do You Measure a Year?

  • Haulout

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

  • Stranger At the Gate

Best Live Action Short Film


  • Le Pupille

  • An Irish Goodbye

  • The Red Suitcase

  • Ivalu

  • Night Ride

All Oscars winners in 2023


Loading next content