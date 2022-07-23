All On Board to get a The Binding of Isaac licensed game

HQ

It was just revealed during the "Adapting Video Games for Tabletop Play" panel at San Diego Comic Con that the recently announced virtual reality board game platform, All On Board will be getting a licensed The Binding of Isaac game. Set to be an "interactive and social VR experience", we're told in a press release that the game will be known as The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls and will be coming from developer Edmund McMillen and Maestro Media.

We're not told too much else about this The Binding of Isaac board game as of yet, other than that it will be taking advantage of All On Board's social and gameplay features, and that it will be coming as one of the launch titles, when All On Board debuts on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR-enabled devices in 2023.

All On Board developer has also revealed that the game will be getting a Flat-Screen Guest Mode feature, that will allow nearby friends who do not have a virtual reality headset to play alongside those who do, completely for free.

In other All On Board news, we're told that the game has already reached its full Kickstarter goal, and managed to do so in just 48 hours. That being said, fans can continue to support the game on Kickstarter to gain access to the platform ahead of launch, as well as getting their hands on various exclusive accessories and more.