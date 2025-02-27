All on Board, the VR board game platform, is now available on Meta Quest and Steam VR

HQ

It's been a long time since The Game Kitchen (Blasphemous) showed us their project as a virtual reality online board game platform. That project that was funded on Kickstarter in record time has gone through a long development process and also a series of closed tests, in which we have also been closely following its progress. That's why today we are excited to see how it all turned out in the final product, because All on Board! is now available in STeam VR and Meta QUest 3.

The title arrives at a price of €9.99 with four base games included: Go, Chess, Checkers and Parcheesi. In addition, six other licensed games are also available from today and sold separately, or bundled with the base game (platform). These are Terraforming Mars, The Hunger, The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls, Istanbul, Escape the Dark Castle and Rallyman: GT. And there are plans for more licenses on the horizon along with new features and expanded device support.

All on Board! is not just about playing, it's about connecting with friends and sharing those memorable moments that make board games so special, offering total immersion that transforms every game into a unique experience.

Are you going to try All on Board! on any of its platforms? Let us know in the comments.