All On Board! Hands-On Preview: A revolutionary platform that redefines board gaming

HQ

Imagine being able to play your favourite board games without dealing with pieces, boards, or table space. That's exactly what All On Board! promises: a tabletop gaming experience brought to a fully immersive 3D environment, all thanks to virtual reality.

From the moment you put on the headset, it's clear this isn't just a simple port of board games into VR, but a platform specifically designed to capture and amplify the essence of classic games.

At Gamescom 2024, we had the chance to try out several games on this platform developed by The Game Kitchen, and today we're here to share our impressions.

This is an ad:

Let's break it down, one step at a time. Starting with the positives, one of the standout features of All On Board! is how well it captures the physical interaction of board games. From moving pieces, rolling dice, and managing the board—every movement feels surprisingly realistic. After a while, you almost forget you're wearing a VR headset; the physics of the objects are so precise, it feels like you're playing on a real table.

Another thing we really liked is how easy it is to use the platform. Even if you're not a VR expert or don't know much about the specific board game, the platform includes YouTube tutorials to keep you on track. Plus, the integrated tutorials are very clear, and the descriptions of the components make learning new games much easier. In fact, we dare say it's even easier than in real life (once you get the hang of VR, of course). This approach is perfect for beginners who want to enjoy a game without any hassle.

Customisation in All On Board! is another strong point. You can tweak your gaming environment to your liking, from choosing tables and avatars to creating your own games. The platform even lets you design custom content. This is quite accessible too, thanks to Unreal Engine's Blueprint system, where users can design personalised games without needing programming skills. Basically, this means players can create their own games, adjust rules, and build custom components using a visual interface—creatively and easily.

This is an ad:

During our test, we were surprised by the variety of games available. You can see all the games they currently offer in the picture below (our favourite was Rallyman GT). Plus, the platform promises to add more titles in the future, focusing on adapting popular games and offering new experiences to keep players engaged. Some of the upcoming titles include: Black Rose Wars, Hamlet, Infinity Defiance, Sword & Sorcery, The Breach (with more to be revealed).

Another feature that really impressed us was the ability to play with friends without everyone needing a copy of the game. Only one person needs to own it, and they can invite others to join. This removes common barriers in multiplayer games and makes the social experience smoother.

Additionally, All On Board! offers cross-platform and crossplay support, meaning you can play with friends regardless of the device they're using—whether it's VR or flat-screen mode. This is great for staying connected with friends and enjoying games together, no matter the hardware differences. The platform focuses not just on game mechanics but also on the social experience. You can meet up virtually in customised environments, and the streaming tools and themed environments make sharing nostalgic game moments with friends even more fun, no matter how far apart you are.

Now, like everything, there's a slight downside: getting the equipment needed to enjoy All On Board! can be a challenge (at least for now). VR headsets are still expensive, and not everyone can afford them.

But that's the only downside we could find (if we had to point out one). And even though VR technology still faces challenges (with headset cost being the main one), All On Board! has overcome these with a mix of innovation, accessibility, and a solid community base. Plus, you always have the option to play in flat-screen mode, which is ideal for staying connected with friends and enjoying your favourite board games while saving up for a headset.

One last thing we'd like to highlight is All On Board!'s commitment to the community. Since they launched their Kickstarter campaign back in 2022, the team behind the game has shown that they're not just looking to fund the project, but to build an active community that contributes ideas and suggestions. This ensures that the platform evolves according to the needs and desires of its users.

All On Board! is a revolutionary platform that redefines board gaming in VR. With an intuitive design, extensive customisation options, and a constantly growing game library, it offers an experience that combines the best of traditional board games with the immersion of virtual reality. If you're looking for an exciting way to enjoy your favourite board games in a virtual setting, All On Board! is definitely worth considering.

In the meantime, we'll keep praying to Gond, Oghma, Boccob, Mystra, Gilean, and every other deity we can think of. All in hopes of the day we can finally play Dungeons & Dragons in VR.