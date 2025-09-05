All official repairs for the Nintendo 3DS family have now ended

HQ

The Nintendo 3DS was released in 2011 and captivated people by jumping on the 3D bandwagon that was prevalent at the time - both in cinemas and on TV sets - without requiring special glasses. However, the feature required viewing the device from just the right angle and drained the battery quite a bit, and later the 2DS was released, which was simply a 3DS without a 3D screen.

The Switch became its replacement, but for many years after the console's release, Nintendo continued to repair the devices with official components. Recently, model after model has ceased to be supported as components have run out, and as recently as this spring, it was announced that repairs of the Nintendo 2DS had ceased, meaning that the only model still eligible for official repair was the Nintendo 2DS XL.

And that brings us to today. Nintendo has now announced that this too has come to an end. This means that it is no longer possible to repair any devices in the 3DS family, which can therefore be said to be dead and buried, and the end of an era.

What is your best memory of the Nintendo 3DS and what did you think of the device?