Call of Duty: Warzone 2

All of your Warzone stats are being reset once again... as of tomorrow

The latest merging of Warzone and the latest mainline Call of Duty will come at the cost of reset stats.

HQ

Activision has revealed that when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is integrated into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the battle royale will once again be subject to a massive statistical reset. As was the case when former mainline instalments have been integrated into the battle royale, bringing their latest gameplay innovations with them, this proposed improvement to the multiplayer title will mean that all those wins and kills you've been recording will mean absolutely nothing, with that data lost to the aether.

This information was confirmed by various creators who attended a Warzone developer stream late yesterday, where it was also revealed that the upcoming Urzikstan map will be around 20% smaller than Al Mazrah and that it will only support 100 player lobbies.

The stat reset will take place tomorrow, December 6, when Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 kicks off.

Check out the launch trailer for the Urzikstan map below.

HQ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2

