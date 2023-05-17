Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

All of the Indiana Jones movies are coming to Disney+ later in May

We'll finally get to enjoy the fou...THREE movies on the streaming service.

We're closing in on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's June 30 premiere, so I'm definitely not the only one considering watching the originals again before then. This has lead many to realise these aren't available on Disney+. Fortunately, that's about to change.

The trailer below reveals that Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull will debut on Disney+ May 31. That should be more than enough time to rewatch the three good ones before the fifth arrives.

