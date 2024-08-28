All of the books announced at this year's D&D direct

Along with the 2024 Player's Handbook, which has already been shown off extensively (and been involved in some D&D Beyond controversy), Wizards of the Coast have given fans a glimpse into their new slate of books for D&D 5.5e/One D&D.

Starting with the obvious, alongside the Player's Handbook (releasing 17 September 2024) Wizards are releasing a 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide (12 November 2024) and Monster Manual (18 February 2025).

As we already know, the 2024 PHB updates all of the core classes (it's unclear if the Artificer will make a return in future books, but it isn't in here), along with some subclasses and spells. There are new subclasses and spells, as well as feats and a reconfiguring of the background/species system. One of the largest changes is to weapon masteries, which Wizards said is so that "each round [martial classes] have a set of options that can meaningfully alter the tactical situation in a battle."

Wizards have called the 2024 DMG a "top to bottom rewrite of the 2014 DMG", with a "big, fat, honking treasures chapter" that they claim is stuffed with around 100 pages of new and returning magic items. As for the MM, it's claimed to be "by far the most monster packed MM D&D has ever had", and all three books, particularly the PHB at the moment, are having comprehensive and widespread translations worked on by the company, in order to serve as many fans internationally as possible.

In addition to these core books, Wizards are releasing some adventure modules. The first will be the Dragon Anthology, which comes in Summer 2025 and features ten short adventures. The second, perhaps ironically, is the new Starter Set, which arrives in Fall 2025.

Finally in late 2025 - whenever that specifically means we can't say - two new books will be released that transport players back to the Forgotten Realms, because Wizards had "too much to fit into one book". So, there will be one book primarily for players - the Forgotten Realms Player's Guide - and one for DMs - the Forgotten Realms Campaign Guide.

Wizards have stated that the FRPG will feature new subclasses, feats, backgrounds, spells, and new kinds of spells (whatever that means I'm not sure, but it sounds exciting). The FRCG will offer a myriad of iconic settings to DMs, including but not limited to Baldur's Gate, Icewind Dale, the Dalelands, the Moonshae Isles, and Calimshan.

It also seems that, despite their many mishaps, Wizards have an intent to rebuild some bridges with the D&D community. Alongside their announced release dates, the company announced that they would be giving local games stores access to the products two weeks before the widespread/official online. For instance, this will mean that the 2024 PHB is available at your LGS from September 3 - so check in with yours to see if they're one of the recipients, because supporting local businesses just got even better.

Additionally, though it's currently unclear what form this will take and who the designated partners will be in their entirety, Wizards are teaming up with third party creators such as Kobold Press, Loot Tavern, and Ghostfire Gaming in order to platform their content in the D&D Beyond marketplace.

You can learn more about the D&D Direct, specifically Project Sigil (the 3D sandbox Wizards have been crafting for some time) here.