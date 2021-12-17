All of The Book of Boba Fett trailers have been from the first minutes

HQ

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on December 29, and will finally let us meet the legendary bounty hunter again (outside comics and books). There has been quite the few trailers from the show, which seems to point towards Boba Fett building a crime syndicate, but perhaps we should not draw too many conclusions from this.

It turns out everything we've seen so far is from the first minutes of the first episode, as Disney want to keep it perfectly spoiler free. The director and showrunner Robert Rodriguez explains to The Hollywood Reporter why they are being so secretive:

"We can't use the second half of the first episode because it gives so much away."

The first season has seven episodes, and it seems like each and one of them will have stuff that will make you want to avoid social media until you have seen them. Rodriguez continues:

"Things turn up you don't expect, you see things we couldn't believe we got to do. Every episode has big surprises."

Well, we were really looking forward to The Book of Boba Fett before all this information. Let's just say this we aren't exactly less hyped now...