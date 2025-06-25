All of 28 Years Later's nudity was made up of prosthetics

HQ

If you've been to see 28 Years Later already, you will likely be familiar with the fact that there is a large degree of nudity involved in the film, simply because the many zombie creatures have lost their clothes in the almost three decades since the virus outbreak began. While you may think that would actually make filming a tad easier as it's less costume work to have to undergo, it turns out it was completely the opposite.

Speaking with People recently, director Danny Boyle reveals that all of the nudity in the film was fake. It was a product of prosthetics, and as for why this had to be done, it was because of the young stars that were on set.

In the UK, as part of the Child Offenses Act, young actors cannot be faced with full nudity on film sets, which meant that all of the nudity in the film had to be handled with prosthetics appendages.

Boyle explains: "Interestingly, because there was a 12-year-old boy on set, you're not allowed for anybody to be naked, not really naked, so they look naked, but it's all prosthetics".

He shared a quick interaction with the intimacy coordinator on the project too, where he added, "So it's like, 'Oh my God,' so we had to make everybody prosthetic genitals."

Boyle signs off with, "We never knew that going in, it was a nightmare".

