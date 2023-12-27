Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 3 Reload

All new activities at the Gekkoukan Academy in Persona 3 Reload

There will be more to do in the new version than in the original.

HQ

One of the most important releases for the first quarter of 2024 in Persona 3 Reload, as we gamers will finally get a truly improved version of Atlus' adventure, which went through a disappointing port with Persona 3 Portable. While there will be some extras from the original that we won't see in Reload, this game will have some new features of its own, and now we've been introduced to some of them.

In particular, the latest trailer talks about the extracurricular activities that will be available at Gekkoukan Academy. From activity clubs and sports clubs to meet-ups with classmates and (of course) romantic dates, which is what the characters are teenagers for.

Perhaps one of the most applauded features for this new version (especially if you didn't play Persona 3 in the past) is the ability to see other players' answers to questions and quizzes in class. Something that was already introduced in Persona 5 and was more than welcomed by everyone.

You can watch the new trailer for Persona 3 Reload below. Remember that the game will be released on February 2nd for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5.

HQ
Persona 3 Reload

