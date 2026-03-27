All NATO allies have hit the 2% defence spending target for the first time

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All NATO members reached the 2% defence spending target in 2025 for the first time, according to the alliance's annual report.

The report confirms that Spain reached 2% of GDP in military spending by the end of 2025, although it still remains among the countries with the lowest military expenditure. Other allies that needed more expenditure include Albania, Belgium, Canada, and Portugal.

As Mark Rutte stated: "Let me start by commanding Spain, because at the beginning of last year, Spanish defence spending was about 1.3, 1.4%. And in April I got a call from Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister, saying we will go to the 2%. He did. This is billions and billions extra structurally spent on defence by Spain."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also noted how the rise reflects growing concern over security, particularly with Vladimir Putin's Russia still seen as the main threat. Despite meeting the 2% goal, NATO leaders are now pushing for a higher 5% target in the coming years, with divisions emerging over how quickly countries should increase spending.