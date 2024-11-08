All Nations League games next week (and when do Club Leagues return)
Clubs will play this weekend and then won't return until 21-23 November due to Nations League.
HQ
It is time once again for the final international break of the year: most top tier European Leagues stop for a week and a half, to give team for national teams to assemble, train and then play the final two matchdays for Nations League.
For some fans, these breaks are a bummer: they interrupt the flow of the leagues to instead focus on some international fixtures that, in many cases, aren't really relevant as many Nations League groups are already decided. But even in those cases, it is interesting to see if new players are called upon their nation's teams to try new strategies and line-ups.