All Nations League games next week (and when do Club Leagues return)

Clubs will play this weekend and then won't return until 21-23 November due to Nations League.

It is time once again for the final international break of the year: most top tier European Leagues stop for a week and a half, to give team for national teams to assemble, train and then play the final two matchdays for Nations League.

For some fans, these breaks are a bummer: they interrupt the flow of the leagues to instead focus on some international fixtures that, in many cases, aren't really relevant as many Nations League groups are already decided. But even in those cases, it is interesting to see if new players are called upon their nation's teams to try new strategies and line-ups.

Some clubs will probably thank the break to stop the haemorrhage, though...

Nations League returns November 14-16 for Matchday 5 and November 17-19 for Matchday 6. These are all the fixtures fans can expect to see next week.

All Nations League fixtures next week

Thursday 14 November 2024


  • Kazakhstan - Austria

  • Armenia - Faroe Islands

  • North Macedonia - Latvia

  • Greece - England

  • France - Israel

  • Belgium - Italy

  • Ireland - Finland

  • Slovenia - Norway

Friday 15 November 2024


  • Cyprus - Lithuania

  • San Marino - Gibraltar

  • Luxembourg - Bulgaria

  • Romania - Kosovo

  • Scotland - Croatia

  • Denmark - Spain

  • Northern Ireland - Belarus

  • Portugal - Poland

  • Switzerland - Serbia

Saturday 16 November 2024


  • Azerbaijan - Estonia

  • Andorra - Moldova

  • Montenegro - Iceland

  • Georgia - Ukraine

  • Türki̇ye - Wales

  • Germany - Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Albania - Czechia

  • Netherlands - Hungary

  • Sweden - Slovakia

Sunday 17 November 2024


  • North Macedonia - Faroe Islands

  • Latvia - Armenia

  • Norway - Kazakhstan

  • Finland - Greece

  • Austria - Slovenia

  • England - Republic of Ireland

  • Israel - Belgium

  • Italy - France

Monday 18 November 2024


  • Croatia - Portugal

  • Spain - Switzerland

  • Poland - Scotland

  • Liechtenstein - San Marino

  • Kosovo - Lithuania

  • Luxembourg - Northern Ireland

  • Serbia - Denmark

  • Romania - Cyprus

  • Bulgaria - Belarus

Tuesday 19 November 2024


  • Bosnia and Herzegovina - Netherlands

  • Czechia - Georgia

  • Slovakia - Estonia

  • Malta - Andorra

  • Montenegro - Türki̇ye

  • Hungary - Germany

  • Albania - Ukraine

  • Wales - Iceland

  • Sweden - Azerbaijan

