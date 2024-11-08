All Nations League games next week (and when do Club Leagues return)

HQ

It is time once again for the final international break of the year: most top tier European Leagues stop for a week and a half, to give team for national teams to assemble, train and then play the final two matchdays for Nations League.

For some fans, these breaks are a bummer: they interrupt the flow of the leagues to instead focus on some international fixtures that, in many cases, aren't really relevant as many Nations League groups are already decided. But even in those cases, it is interesting to see if new players are called upon their nation's teams to try new strategies and line-ups.

Some clubs will probably thank the break to stop the haemorrhage, though...

Nations League returns November 14-16 for Matchday 5 and November 17-19 for Matchday 6. These are all the fixtures fans can expect to see next week.

All Nations League fixtures next week

Thursday 14 November 2024



Kazakhstan - Austria



Armenia - Faroe Islands



North Macedonia - Latvia



Greece - England



France - Israel



Belgium - Italy



Ireland - Finland



Slovenia - Norway



Friday 15 November 2024



Cyprus - Lithuania



San Marino - Gibraltar



Luxembourg - Bulgaria



Romania - Kosovo



Scotland - Croatia



Denmark - Spain



Northern Ireland - Belarus



Portugal - Poland



Switzerland - Serbia



Saturday 16 November 2024



Azerbaijan - Estonia



Andorra - Moldova



Montenegro - Iceland



Georgia - Ukraine



Türki̇ye - Wales



Germany - Bosnia and Herzegovina



Albania - Czechia



Netherlands - Hungary



Sweden - Slovakia



Sunday 17 November 2024



North Macedonia - Faroe Islands



Latvia - Armenia



Norway - Kazakhstan



Finland - Greece



Austria - Slovenia



England - Republic of Ireland



Israel - Belgium



Italy - France



Monday 18 November 2024



Croatia - Portugal



Spain - Switzerland



Poland - Scotland



Liechtenstein - San Marino



Kosovo - Lithuania



Luxembourg - Northern Ireland



Serbia - Denmark



Romania - Cyprus



Bulgaria - Belarus



Tuesday 19 November 2024



Bosnia and Herzegovina - Netherlands



Czechia - Georgia



Slovakia - Estonia



Malta - Andorra



Montenegro - Türki̇ye



Hungary - Germany



Albania - Ukraine



Wales - Iceland



Sweden - Azerbaijan

