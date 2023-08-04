All Kickstarter projects will soon have to declare whether they contain AI

HQ

As of August 29, all projects posted on Kickstarter - the website where creators of all kinds can apply for funding - will require you, the creator, to state whether and how your project uses AI in any way. This is how Kickstarter describes its new policy:

"To be allowed on Kickstarter, projects utilizing AI tools for generating images, text, or any other output must disclose relevant details on their project page. This includes information about how the creator plans to use AI content in their project, as well as which elements of their project will be wholly original work and which elements will be created using AI outputs."

"Projects developing AI technology, tools, or software must disclose information about any databases and data the creator intends to use. The creator must also indicate how these sources handle consent and credit for the data they utilize. If the sources don't have processes or safeguards in place to manage consent, such as through an opt-out or opt-in mechanism, then Kickstarter is unlikely to allow the project.

In short, this means that in addition to whether and how they use AI, creators must also indicate which parts of the project are created by human hands and which are produced by AI, and which sources the AI is trained on.

However, Kickstarter finally wants to make it clear that they do not intend to stop AI enthusiasts, rather the opposite:

"We're not banning AI. Our policy requires that projects: Involve human creative input [and] Credit and obtain permission for any artist's work that it references [...] We want Kickstarter to be a place where creators can embrace emerging tech. But it's crucial to continue honoring and supporting the humans behind creative work."