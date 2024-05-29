All Kerbal Space Program 2 developers at Intercept Games will lose their jobs at the end of June

HQ

There are few things worse than losing your job, but maybe we can count in that gap that of firing the entire staff of a company and trying to hide it by lying about it. That's basically what Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has done about the current state of Intercept Games and Roll7.

After the news broke via Bloomberg earlier this month, a few days ago Zelnick denied to IGN that these closures were happening. Now we have confirmation (again) that this is the case. In this case, moreover, the source is first-hand, as it's a developer at the studio itself.

Quinn Duffy, a senior designer at Intercept Games, has reported via his LinkedIn account that he and all of his studio colleagues will be laid off on 28 June.

This is not the first time that Strauss Zelnick has been found to be hiding information about studio closures or layoffs. Let's not forget the case of 2K Marin, the studio that created Bioshock 2, which in 2013 closed without the now CEO of Take-Two acknowledging it.