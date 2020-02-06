All is fair in Love and War in Fortnite

The first notable event of 2020 has descended on Fortnite, with a new Search and Destroy LTM mode called Love and War appearing in the game as of yesterday.

Now players can complete challenges to unlock a new pickaxe, emote and a wrap - what a time to be alive - and we're told that there are plenty of themed outfits on the horizon too, especially for those who like to invest their hard-earned cash on cosmetic items.

Love and War is a best-of-11 team mode, where one team of six attacks another as they defend a bombsite. Taking down your opponents earns you gold to spend on in-game items, and the aim of the game is to win six rounds.

The event is set to end on February 17.