All iPhone 15 models are confirmed to support display port

One thing that was curiously not mentioned at Apple's event yesterday was that all new iPhone 15 models willsupport displayport with 4K and HDR, without having to buy an extra connector or adapter. Something that was previously required if you wanted to get video mirroring from the lightning port on older models. So, if you want to connect an external screen to your iPhone 15, you will be able to do so, but, unfortunately, it is only for mirroring at present and it will not be possible to use it as an additional, extended screen. Let's hope support for this comes in the future via a software update, would have been cool.

Is this a feature you could use in the new iPhone?