DreamHack Open Fall is right around the corner and we now know which teams will be making an appearance when things go underway October 15 - 25.

The 11 teams that have earned the most RMR points will be going straight ahead to the main event and the remaining nine are to be placed in the Closed Qualifiers.

You can see the full list of teams below and individual details on rosters can be found here.

Main event



Team Vitality



G2



Astralis



GODSENT



ENCE



Ninjas in Pyjamas



BIG



Fnatic



OG



Heroic



FaZe Clan



Closed qualifier



North



Heretics



x6tence



mousesports



Movistar Riders



Complexity



FATE



c0ntact Gaming



Dignitas