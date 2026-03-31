Sports
All international football games on March 31, final day of the World Cup qualifiers
The final six countries on World Cup will be decided tonight.
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On Tuesday, March 31, the international break in men's football ends, with domestic leagues or club competitions returning the weekend. It has been the last meet for the national teams until World Cup, running from June 11 to July 19, with friendlies and also the last World Cup qualifying matches.
Last Thursday, Romania, Albania, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ukraine, Ireland, North Madeconia and Wales were eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers.
Here's how you can watch the World Cup qualifiers tonight and the full list of matches on March 31 (some on April 1 in European times):
World Cup qualifiers: Europe
- Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST
- Poland vs. Sweden: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST
- Turkey vs. Kosovo: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST
- Denmark vs Czech Republic: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST
World Cup inter-confederation play-offs
- DR Congo vs. Jamaica: 23:00 CEST, 22:00 BST
- Iraq vs. Bolivia: 05:00 CEST, 04:00 BST (of April 1)
Friendlies
- Kazakhstan vs. Comoros: 14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST
- Norway vs. Switzerland: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST
- Montenegro vs. Slovenia: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST
- San Marino vs. Andorra: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST
- Serbia vs. Saudi Arabia: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST
- Haiti vs. Iceland: 18:30 CEST, 17:30 BST
- Hungary vs. Greece: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST
- Cote d'Ivoir vs. Scotland: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST
- Netherlands vs. Ecuador: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST
- England vs. Japan: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST
- Austria vs. Korea: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST
- Spain vs. Egypt: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- USA vs. Portugal: 01:00 CEST, 00:00 BST (April 1)
- Brazil vs. Croatia: 02:00 CEST, 01:00 BST (April 1)
- Mexico vs. Belgium: 03:00 CEST, 02:00 BST (April 1)