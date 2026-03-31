All international football games on March 31, final day of the World Cup qualifiers

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On Tuesday, March 31, the international break in men's football ends, with domestic leagues or club competitions returning the weekend. It has been the last meet for the national teams until World Cup, running from June 11 to July 19, with friendlies and also the last World Cup qualifying matches.

Last Thursday, Romania, Albania, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ukraine, Ireland, North Madeconia and Wales were eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers.

Here's how you can watch the World Cup qualifiers tonight and the full list of matches on March 31 (some on April 1 in European times):

World Cup qualifiers: Europe



Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



Poland vs. Sweden: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



Turkey vs. Kosovo: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



Denmark vs Czech Republic: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



World Cup inter-confederation play-offs



DR Congo vs. Jamaica: 23:00 CEST, 22:00 BST



Iraq vs. Bolivia: 05:00 CEST, 04:00 BST (of April 1)



Friendlies



Kazakhstan vs. Comoros: 14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST



Norway vs. Switzerland: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST



Montenegro vs. Slovenia: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST



San Marino vs. Andorra: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST



Serbia vs. Saudi Arabia: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST



Haiti vs. Iceland: 18:30 CEST, 17:30 BST



Hungary vs. Greece: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST



Cote d'Ivoir vs. Scotland: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST



Netherlands vs. Ecuador: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



England vs. Japan: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



Austria vs. Korea: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



Spain vs. Egypt: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



USA vs. Portugal: 01:00 CEST, 00:00 BST (April 1)



Brazil vs. Croatia: 02:00 CEST, 01:00 BST (April 1)



Mexico vs. Belgium: 03:00 CEST, 02:00 BST (April 1)

