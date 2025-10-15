All injured players from Real Madrid and Barcelona that could miss the first Clásico next week

HQ

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are thinking about a new Clásico next week, Sunday October 26, which, while still very early in the season, could play a key role to decide which team has had a better start of season. Both have won most of their matches, but also suffered some terrible defeats: Real Madrid lost 5-2 against arch-nemesis Atlético de Madrid, and Barça lost 4-1 against Sevilla, and was also overpowered by PSG in Champions League.

It will also serve to determine how well their squads and managers fight under pressure, as both teams could miss several key players, injured. With still eleven days remaining, a lot can change: some players could recover faster... and others could get injured, of course, but this is how things are looking for Barça and Madrid right now:

FC Barcelona:



Robert Lewandowski : Got injured with Poland in the femoral biceps of his left thigh and will be out for three of four weeks, impossible for Clásico.

Dani Olmo : The midfielder got injured in his calf muscle and few at the club expect him to be available for October 26, although his recovery time is still unknown.

Raphinha : The expected recovery time for the Brazilian winger finishes right before Clásico, so it would be very difficult for him to recover in time: at best, would be his first match after an injury, unlikely in the starting 11.

Lamine Yamal and Fermín returned to the training grounds this week: could miss the upcoming matches, but the could be available for October 26.

However, the longer injuries of Gavi, Joan García, Ter Stegen, those are completely discarded.



Real Madrid:



Trent Alexander-Arnold : Has been injured for a whole month now and hasn't returned to training, although his recovery time could finish right before the match.

Kylian Mbappé : The French striker has scored in nearly every match of the season so far, even for France in the international break last weekend, but didn't finish the 90 minutes and returned to Madrid early. His condition is unknown.

Dean Huijsen : The defender also left the Spanish team early due to muscle pain, but could return right before the Clásico.

Dani Carvajal : His injury has improved better than Trent's, so Xabi Alonso could recover his right-back right in time for Clásico.

However, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger are still very unlikely to recover on time for the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona on October 26.

