All Indian Wells men's singles quarter-finalists and when do they play

Carlos Alcaraz is going through the roof this edition of Indian Wells, winning their opponents seemingly with more ease each time. On Wednesday, the Spaniard defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1. Between his three matches so far at Indian Wells, Alcaraz has not dropped a single set and has only lost eight games. The match was played at the evening in California with very windy weather, but it seemed to disrupt more the Bulgarian, 15th at the ATP ranking.

His next opponent on the quarter-finals (on Friday at 3:00 AM CET in European time, 2:00 AM in the UK) will be Argentinian Francisco Cerúndulo, which on Tuesday defeated another top 10, Álex de Miñaur.

Yesterday, another top 10 fell: Jack Draper, World No. 14, defeated World No. 4 Taylor Fritz 7-5, 6-4. Fritz, a former champion (he won in 2022, making it the biggest title in his career) fell to the Brith, who reaches Indian Wells quarter-finals for the first time and will next gace American Ben Shelton.

The other two quarter-finals, to be played earlier on Thursday, are between Tallon Griekspoor vs. Holger Rune (19:00 CET, 18:00 in the UK) and Arthur Fils vs. Daniil Medvédev (21:00 CET), which rechaed the final twice in 2023 and 2024, both times losing to Alcaraz.