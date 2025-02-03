All images from upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows artbook leaked

HQ

Over the weekend, Assassin's Creed Shadows was hit by a leak when someone shared all images from an upcoming artbook called The Art of Assassin's Creed via a hentai forum. In total, there are over 200 images, and of course some complementing information about them.

That means there are also plenty of spoilers about everything from the world to people you can meet and much more. If you're going to play Shadows, it might be a good idea to be extra vigilant about spoilers between now and the premiere on March 20th.

If you want to check out all the pictures, they are currently available on Imgur.