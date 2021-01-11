All Hitman 3 maps confirmed

You're watching Advertisements

A dishonest soul decided to upload a screenshot from a preview build of Hitman 3 that revealed all six of the game's locations a few days ago, and now our Danish friends have made the official announcements.

We already knew that Hitman 3 will take us to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Dartmoor in the United Kingdom and Chongqing in China, but now we know that the three maps following those are Berlin in Germany, Mendoza in Argentina and finally a return to the Carpathian Mountains in Romania. You can see an image of each location below.

Which one has you most intrigued?

Chongqing

Berlin

Romania

Dartmoor

Dubai