Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hitman 3

All Hitman 3 maps confirmed

Agent 47 will be going all around the world to end the trilogy.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

A dishonest soul decided to upload a screenshot from a preview build of Hitman 3 that revealed all six of the game's locations a few days ago, and now our Danish friends have made the official announcements.

We already knew that Hitman 3 will take us to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Dartmoor in the United Kingdom and Chongqing in China, but now we know that the three maps following those are Berlin in Germany, Mendoza in Argentina and finally a return to the Carpathian Mountains in Romania. You can see an image of each location below.

Which one has you most intrigued?

Hitman 3
Chongqing
Hitman 3
Berlin
Hitman 3
Romania
Hitman 3
Dartmoor
Hitman 3
Dubai
Hitman 3
Mendoza

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy