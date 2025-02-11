"All hell is going to break out": Trump sets deadline for Hamas to release hostages or face consequences

HQ

President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all Israeli hostages by noon on Saturday, warning that failure to comply will result in dire consequences. Speaking from the Oval Office while signing executive orders, Trump declared that if the hostages are not freed by the deadline, "all hell is going to break out."

He insisted that the release must include "all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two." While he acknowledged that Israel has the final say on the ceasefire, he made his personal stance clear if Hamas does not comply he will "cancel it and all bets are off." His remarks add further uncertainty to an already fragile situation, as Hamas has postponed further hostage releases, citing alleged Israeli ceasefire violations.

Meanwhile, Trump's broader plan to take "ownership" of Gaza and permanently relocate Palestinians continues to stir international condemnation, with Jordan's King Abdullah set to confront him in Washington over the issue. Some members of Trump's own administration have attempted to soften his statements, but the president remains unwavering in his vision. For now, it remains to be seen whether Hamas will respond to Trump's deadline—or if "all hell is going to break out."